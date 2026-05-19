Assam’s Tamulpur District Kicks Off Grassroots Outreach for Major Welfare Schemes

In a major initiative aimed at strengthening welfare delivery among marginalised communities, the Tamulpur district administration has launched a week-long campaign to implement the Centre’s flagship schemes PM-JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan across the district.

The campaign has been launched in line with the commitment of the Assam government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure inclusive development and welfare for vulnerable and marginalised sections of society.

According to officials, the initiative will focus on delivering essential services related to healthcare, education and livelihood opportunities directly at the grassroots level across 45 Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs) in Tamulpur district.

The campaign aims to ensure that the benefits of the schemes reach every eligible beneficiary through coordinated outreach and field-level implementation.

Officials said the drive will involve extensive engagement with local communities to improve access to government welfare programmes and strengthen socio-economic support systems in remote and underserved areas.

The PM-JANMAN initiative is focused on the development and welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), while the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan seeks to improve infrastructure and living standards in tribal-dominated villages through targeted interventions.