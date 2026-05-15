Assam Cabinet Reshuffle: Portfolios Allotted to Rameswar Teli, Ajanta Neog, Atul Bora and Charan Boro in Himanta Biswa Sarma Government

Tourism goes to Neog, P&RD to Atul Bora, Tea Tribe and Labour Welfare to Teli, and Transport to Charan Boro

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The four newly sworn-in ministers in Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's cabinet got portfolios today. The governor approved the allotment of portfolios to the four members of the Council of Ministers.

Minister Rameswar Teli will look after the Department of Labour Welfare, the Department of Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare, and the Department of Transformation and Development.

Ajanta Neog got the Department of Tourism and the Department of Women and Child Development.

Atul Bora has four departments: Excise, Border Protection and Development, Implementation of the Assam Accord, and Panchayat and Rural Development. Charan Boro will oversee the Department of Transport and the Department of Welfare of Bodoland.

Atul Bora has been looking after the Agriculture Department since 2016. However, this time he got the Department of Panchayat & Rural Development in place of the Department of Agriculture. The three other departments he got this time were with him in the last cabinet.

In Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's last cabinet, Ajanta Neog held the Finance and Women and Child Development portfolios. This time, she got Tourism in place of Finance. She was first inducted into the Council of Ministers in Assam as a Minister of State for Tourism and Food and Civil Supplies in 2002-03.

Rameswar Teli was a Union minister from 2019 to 2024, during which he was the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Labour and Food Processing. This is his first stint as a minister in the Assam Cabinet. He made it to the Assam Assembly in 2001, 2006 and 2026.

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