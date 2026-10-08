ASSEB Announces HSLC 2027 Online Form Fill-Up Schedule

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board has announced the schedule for online form fill-up for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2027. The process will begin on 12th October =, 2026, and continue until 10th November

Student must complete the form fill-up through the official online examination portal, while schools have been directed to follow the prescribed deadlines for fee payment, corrections and other formalities.

As per ASSEB notification, the deadline for online fee payment or challan generation is 12th November. Candidates and institutions will have until 16th November to deposit the challan amount at the State Bank of India. Corrections can be uploaded until 19th November, after which no subject-related corrections will be accepted.

The user ID and password for the examination portal will remain the same as those used for Class IX registration. Students who have lost their credentials can contact the Member Secretary of the concerned ASSEB regional office.

Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 700, a practical examination fee of Rs 150, where applicable, and a centre fee of Rs 350.

Eligible students from government, provincialised and recognised schools can avail themselves of an examination fee exemption if their parents’ annual income from all sources is Rs 4 lakh or below.

ASSEB has also stated that candidates must complete the form through the school where they registered for Class IX. Students who did not appear in the Class IX Unit Tests and Half-Yearly Examination will not be eligible for HSLC 2027.

The portal for uploading Internal Assessment marks will open on 14th December , 2026.