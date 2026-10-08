Conrad Sangma Condemns Alleged Harassment of Nagaland Woman in Delhi

Guwahati: Today, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has strongly condemned the alleged harassment of a woman from Nagaland and assault of her friends at a parking area in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, describing the incident as “shameful” and urging strict action against those responsible.

Taking to X, Sangma said he was “deeply disturbed” by the incident and urged the Delhi Police to take the strictest action against the accused. He wrote “Deeply disturbed by the report of a woman from Nagaland being harassed and her friends being assaulted in a parking lot in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. These repeated attacks on our people from the North East are shameful and must stop. Urge Delhi Police to take the strictest action against those involved,”

As per the woman’s complaint, the incident occurred in the early hours of 4th October at the parking area of a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri. The 28-year-old woman alleged that she and a female friend went to use the washroom at around 3.30 am when three men allegedly approached them in a car and attempted to forcibly pull them inside.

When their friends intervened, the accused allegedly attacked them with hockey sticks and an iron rod. Two other friends were also allegedly assaulted with a gear lock.

The woman alleged that the men appeared to be intoxicated and had removed the vehicle’s number plate. She further claimed that after police arrived following a distress call, the men attempted to flee and drove the vehicle towards the group.

Delhi Police said three men were arrested from the spot after officers found two groups involved in a heated altercation. An FIR was registered at Chanakyapuri police station under Sections 115(2), 126(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The woman and her friends were taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for medical examinations. Police said medical reports recorded physical injuries among some individuals.

Police have seized the vehicle and mobile phones and are examining CCTV footage, statements and other evidence to establish the sequence of events.

The woman, who said she has lived in Delhi for several years, has urged authorities to take strict action, alleging an attempt to kidnap her and cause serious harm. The allegations remain under investigation, with further action expected based on the findings of the probe.