India's Merchandise Exports Rise 15% in April-July Despite Global Trade Challenges

Guwahati: India's merchandise exports recorded a 15 per cent growth during the April-July period of the current financial year, showing resilience despite the Red Sea crisis, geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global trade routes.

Highlighting the country's export performance, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the growth reflects the strength of India's economy even as businesses across the world continue to face uncertainty.

Speaking at the JRD Tata Memorial Lecture 2026, Goyal said the first quarter of the financial year was marked by several global challenges, including volatility in crude oil, petrol, diesel and natural gas prices, concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, and the continuing Red Sea crisis.

Despite these challenges, he said India's export sector has remained strong, underlining the country's solid economic fundamentals and its ability to withstand global disruptions.

The minister also said India continues to be the world's fastest-growing major economy, registering 7.7 per cent GDP growth in the previous financial year despite an uncertain global economic environment.

According to Goyal, the country's strong export performance demonstrates the resilience of Indian businesses and the economy amid ongoing international trade and geopolitical challenges.