Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass Visits Bhudev Bharali’s Residence in Barpeta

Guwahati: The Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass visited the residence of Bhudev Bharali at Isapurhati in Barpeta to offer his condolences to the family members after the deaths of members of the Bharali family in the Guwahati Hotel Bilas Inn shooting.

The Speaker met the grieving relatives and expressed his sympathy over the loss of lives in the shocking incident. His visit came amid widespread grief over the deaths, which have left the family and their community devastated.

The shooting took place at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service area, Guwahati on 26th October and claimed five lives, including hotel owner Helena Bharali and members of her family.

During his visit, Dass also shared his views on the investigation and the punishment of those found responsible for the crime. He expressed complete faith in the country’s legal and judicial system, indicating his confidence that the case would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The incident has triggered widespread shock and grief, particularly in Barpeta, where the deceased family members had roots. The Speaker’s visit was aimed at conveying solidarity with the bereaved relatives during this difficult time.

Yesterday, the daughter of Bhudev Bharali, who was killed in the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, has demanded that the accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, be killed in an encounter, expressing anguish over the deaths of her family members.