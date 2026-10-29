Hotel Bilas Inn : Accused Ghanakanta Gogoi Allegedly Failed to Pay Child’s School Fees

Guwahati: A fresh allegations of unpaid dues have emerged against Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting in Guwahati, after a pre-school claimed that he had failed to pay his five-year-old child’s school fees for several months.

According to a statement shared by Little Genius Pre School’s Sarusajai centre in Saukuchi, Gogoi’s child was enrolled at the institution. The school alleged that the cheque submitted towards the admission fee had bounced.

The institution further claimed that several months of school fees remained unpaid, bringing another alleged financial dispute involving Gogoi into the spotlight.

The latest allegations have surfaced amid the ongoing investigation into the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on the night of 26th October . Ghanakanta is accused of shooting dead five people in the incident, including hotel owner Helena Bharali. The shooting reportedly followed a dispute over property management.

The school’s claims have not been independently verified, and further details regarding the alleged outstanding fees and bounced cheque are awaited. Dismissing Thursday’s morning rumours that Ghanakanta had been moved from the Paltan Bazar Police Station to an undisclosed location, officials confirmed he was escorted under heavy guard directly to face the court.