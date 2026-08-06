Atiq Ahmed’s Youngest Son Aban Killed in Road Accident in Jhansi

Guwahati: Today, Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmed, was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi .Another passenger of the vehicle also lost his life, while three others sustained serious injuries in the crash.

The accident took place near the Khilli area under the Poonch police station limits on the Jhansi–Kanpur National Highway. As per police statement , Aban was travelling with four others when their vehicle reportedly crashed into a highway divider. The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled.

Aban and another passenger died at the scene, while the three injured passenger were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition has not yet been officially disclosed.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Aban was travelling to Jhansi to meet his elder brother, Ali Ahmed, who is currently in the Jhansi district jail after being transferred from Naini Central Jail in October 2025. Police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

Notably, Aban's brother, Asad Ahmed, was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi in 2023.