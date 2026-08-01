 Relief Truck Met with Accident in Sivasagar, Villagers Rescue Flood Aid by Boat

Guwahati: Today, a truck carrying flood relief materials met with an accident in Sivasagar while transporting essential supplies to flood-affected areas, briefly disrupting relief operations.

The vehicle, loaded with food items and other essential commodities, was travelling towards Banmukh via Bikrampur Chariali when the accident occurred. The exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, and there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Despite the setback, villagers acted swiftly to prevent the relief materials from being damaged or washed away. As floodwaters had rendered road access difficult, villagers used boats to reach the accident site and recover the supplies. Their timely intervention ensured that the food items could still be transported to the affected communities without significant delay.

Several parts of Sivasagar continue to remain affected by floods, with relief and rehabilitation work underway. Different support groups and Government have been transporting food, drinking water and other essential supplies through multiple routes to ensure uninterrupted assistance reaches people stranded in inundated villages.