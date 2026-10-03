Autumn Indicates Durga Puja as Assam Bustles with Festive Preparations

Guwahati: Autumn has arrived with clear blue skies, cool breezes and a refreshing fragrance across Assam, signalling the approach of the Durga Puja festivities.

The morning dew glistens like pearls on carpets of grass, while white sewali or coral jasmine flowers bloom beneath the trees, filling the air with their distinctive fragrance. Along riverbanks and wetlands, fields of white kans grass sway in the breeze, creating a picturesque landscape reminiscent of a white carpet laid out to welcome Goddess Durga.

Autumn is traditionally associated with waiting, reunion and celebration. Along with spring, it is regarded as one of the most beautiful seasons, with both seasons marked by worship of the goddess.

As Durga Puja draws closer, artisans are working day and night to create clay idols of the goddess. The moment an artist paints the eyes of the idol is often regarded as the point when the clay figure comes alive. Meanwhile, drummers are preparing their dhaks by drying their skins in the sun, as the traditional beats remain an integral part of the festivities.

Across Assam, puja committees are busy preparing elaborate pandals, with an unofficial competition for innovative designs underway. Artists from Kolkata have also been brought in to incorporate modern technology and designs, while the budgets of several puja committees are expected to reach Rs 50–60 lakh.

Although flood-affected districts such as Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat may see subdued celebrations, preparations are continuing with limited budgets and devotion.

Beyond celebration, Durga Puja is also seen as a reminder of the cycle of life, with immersion symbolising not an end, but a promise of return.