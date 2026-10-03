Guwahati Durga Puja Committees Issued Safety and Security Guidelines

Guwahati: The Durga Puja committees in Guwahati have been directed to obtain prior permission from the police and Fire Brigade and Emergency Services and ensure adequate security and fire-safety arrangements during the upcoming festivities.

Under the guidelines, sound systems must comply with prescribed norms, with noise levels not exceeding 55 decibels between 6 am and 10 pm. High-volume sound systems will not be permitted after 10 pm, while obscene music and item songs have also been prohibited.

Puja committees have been asked to install CCTV cameras at their venues and submit details of volunteers to the police in advance. Volunteers must remain at the venues throughout the night.

Separate entry and exit routes, queues for men and women, and emergency evacuation arrangements must also be provided.

Each pandal must have an experienced electrician and adequate fire-prevention measures. Personnel handling electrical and fire safety will be required to undergo prior training. Pandal premises must also be declared “No Tobacco” and “No Alcohol” zones.

Prior permission will be required for processions, while pandals must not obstruct roads. During idol immersion, only five people from each puja committee will be allowed to accompany the idol.

Authorities said immersion will not be held at Choonsali Ghat in Noonmati this year. The Narengi-Noonmati Puja Committee will instead use Kachari Ghat.