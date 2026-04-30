Awareness Programme in Silchar Pushes Demand for Permanent High Court Bench in Barak Valley

An awareness meeting organised under the call of the Cachar District Unit of the High Court Bench Demand Implementation Committee was held today at Arun Kumar Chanda College, Silchar, drawing participation from students, legal professionals, and citizens in support of establishing a permanent High Court Bench in Barak Valley.

The programme, which began at 12 noon, witnessed active engagement from around 100 students along with members of the legal fraternity and concerned residents. Speakers highlighted the long-standing demand for improved judicial accessibility in the region.

Delivering a detailed presentation, Advocate Dharmananda Deb outlined the core issues, including geographical barriers faced by litigants, rising pendency of cases, and delays in justice delivery. He stressed that the establishment of a High Court Bench is essential to ensure timely and effective access to justice for people in the region.

Advocate Shantanu Nayek, Vice-President of the Silchar unit of the High Court Bench Demand Implementation Committee, referred to constitutional principles and Supreme Court observations, underlining the need for decentralisation of the judiciary. Supreme Court of India was cited in the discussions on judicial directions and access to justice.

Retired District & Sessions Judge Vishnu Debnath, drawing from his judicial experience, strongly supported the demand, pointing to practical difficulties faced by litigants and systemic delays in case disposal.

Meanwhile, Senior advocates Prasenjit Kumar Deb and Dipak Kumar Deb also addressed the gathering, emphasising that a permanent High Court Bench would significantly improve access to justice and reduce hardship for litigants in Barak Valley.

The event was conducted by law student Snehangshu Bhattacharjee, who moderated the proceedings. The meeting concluded with a unified appeal from participants for the establishment of a permanent High Court Bench in Barak Valley, reflecting strong public and academic support for the cause.