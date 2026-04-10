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Barak Valley Records Strong Voter Turnout Across All 13 Constituencies

Barak Valley reported high voter turnout on polling day, with Cachar at 82.19%, Sribhumi at 83.35%, and Hailakandi at 78.90% amid largely peaceful electioneering.
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Voters across Barak Valley turned out in large numbers on polling day, with favourable weather helping drive record turnouts across all 13 constituencies in the region's three districts — Cachar, Sribhumi, and Hailakandi.

Electioneering was largely peaceful, with only a few minor incidents reported through the day.

Cachar recorded an overall turnout of 82.19 percent, while in Sribhumi, 83.35 percent of 9,42,111 electors registered their mandate. In Hailakandi, turnout was 78.90 percent. In Cachar, Katigorah registered the highest turnout with 86.37 percent, followed by Borkhola with 83.96 percent, Lakhipur with 83.70 percent, Udharbond with 81.69 percent, Sonai with 80.92 percent, Silchar with 79.97 percent, and Dholai with 78.55 percent.

Also Read: Pijush Hazarika Urges Votes for Development, Targets Congress in Jagiroad

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