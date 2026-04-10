Barak Valley Records Strong Voter Turnout Across All 13 Constituencies

Voters across Barak Valley turned out in large numbers on polling day, with favourable weather helping drive record turnouts across all 13 constituencies in the region's three districts — Cachar, Sribhumi, and Hailakandi.

Electioneering was largely peaceful, with only a few minor incidents reported through the day.

Cachar recorded an overall turnout of 82.19 percent, while in Sribhumi, 83.35 percent of 9,42,111 electors registered their mandate. In Hailakandi, turnout was 78.90 percent. In Cachar, Katigorah registered the highest turnout with 86.37 percent, followed by Borkhola with 83.96 percent, Lakhipur with 83.70 percent, Udharbond with 81.69 percent, Sonai with 80.92 percent, Silchar with 79.97 percent, and Dholai with 78.55 percent.

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