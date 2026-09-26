Azara Police Seals Rudra’s Kitchen Homestay in Guwahati

Guwahati: Today, Azara Police seals a homestay in Dharapur after a preliminary investigation into the death of 21-year-old Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria found alleged lapses in maintaining proper guest documentation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bolin Deuri said police were examining the homestay’s records and the circumstances under which Nimisha and her alleged boyfriend, Ashiq Ali, had stayed there. As per police, the duo had visited the homestay around five times in a month.

“Everyone at the homestay will be arrested if necessary,” Deuri said while speaking about the investigation.

Nimisha, who was enrolled in a five-year integrated course at Gauhati University, was found unconscious near Garal Primary Health Centre (PHC) at around 4.30 am. Three men reportedly took her to the health facility, following which she was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have detained Ali in connection with the case and are questioning him. Police are also examining the nature of his relationship with Nimisha and the events leading up to her death. As per information, Nimisha had gone out with a friend on Friday night and reportedly stayed at Rudra’s Kitchen in Dharapur. Her body was later found near Azara PHC.

Deori said Ali had claimed that Nimisha died by suicide after hanging herself. However, police said the claim had not been established and that all possible angles were being investigated. People of Azara blocked National Highway 17 leading to Guwahati airport protesting the death of Nimisha Thakuria. The protest followed a magisterial inquest that reportedly recorded injury marks on Nimisha’s face, head, hands and private parts.

The post-mortem report is expected to provide further information on the cause and circumstances of her death.