‘Bad News’ Expected for Assam in 2027 Census, 40% Population May Be of Bangladeshi Origin: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday warned that the 2027 population census could present “disturbing figures” for the state, claiming that a significant portion of Assam’s population would be of Bangladeshi origin.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma alleged that nearly 40 per cent of Assam’s population may be traced to migration from Bangladesh once the next census is conducted.
He described the projected data as “bad news for Assam” and linked it to long-standing concerns over illegal immigration.
Sarma has repeatedly voiced concern that unchecked illegal immigration is altering the state’s demographic balance, posing serious risks to national security, regional identity and political stability across the Northeast.
He has maintained that firm and lawful measures are essential to protect Assam’s territorial integrity and uphold constitutional safeguards.
In December 2025, Sarma had warned that Assam could face grave consequences if the proportion of Bangladeshi nationals living in the state continued to rise. He claimed that a further 10 per cent increase would fundamentally alter Assam’s future.
“Nearly 40 per cent of Assam’s population is of Bangladeshi origin. If this figure grows by another 10 per cent, the situation will become irreversible. This is why I have been consistently raising this issue for the past five years,” Sarma said while responding to questions on recent political remarks from Bangladesh.
The Chief Minister’s comments came in the wake of a controversial statement by Hasnat Abdullah, a leader of Bangladesh’s newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP). Abdullah had reportedly suggested that Bangladesh should work to isolate India’s northeastern states and back separatist movements if New Delhi attempted to destabilise Dhaka.