Bangladesh Bans IPL 2026 Telecast After Mustafizur Rahman Pulled Out

Dhaka: The Bangladesh government has banned the broadcast of IPL 2026 in the country following the BCCI’s decision to withdraw Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the tournament.
In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said it noted that no reason was communicated for Mustafizur Rahman’s exclusion from the IPL, which it said caused distress among the people of Bangladesh.
"The decision to stop the broadcast was taken in public interest", the ministry said.
The statement was signed by Assistant Secretary Firoz Khan. IPL matches have been broadcast in Bangladesh since the tournament began in 2008.
This is the first time the Bangladesh government has banned the telecast of an international cricket tournament.
On Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which had bought Mustafizur Rahman at the IPL auction in December, released the player following instructions from the BCCI.
Speaking on the same, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the decision was taken due to “recent developments” but did not give further details.
In recent days, some Indian spiritual and political leaders had criticised KKR and its owner Shah Rukh Khan for including Mustafizur in the team amid reports of attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Ties between the two countries have remained strained.
Bangladesh had earlier also approached the ICC seeking a change of venues for its T20 World Cup matches scheduled in India. However, no decision has been taken yet. As per the existing schedule, Bangladesh are to play West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7.
Earlier, Bangladesh government sports adviser Asif Nazrul said the IPL should not be broadcast in the country.
Information adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan later said any decision on stopping the broadcast would be taken after examining the legal position and procedures.