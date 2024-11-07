Bangladesh: Chittagong Sees Fresh Violence After a Social Media Post Against ISKCON

Chittagong: The business district of Chittagong in Bangladesh saw a round of fresh clashes after a post against ISKON went viral on the social media site Facebook. The local Hindu community faced the joint forces of the Bangladeshi Police and the Army over the tense situation created by the post.

According to local reports, a local Muslim youth uploaded a post criticizing ISKCON on the social media site. Local Hindus protested against the same and clashed with the law-enforcing agencies, after which a joint operation conducted by law-enforcing agencies, comprising police and army arrived at the location to bring the situation under control.

"A local youth named Osman posted on Facebook demanding the banning of ISKCON. Law and order forces went there when tension arose. It has been alleged that something like acid was thrown at the law enforcement agencies. At night, joint forces raided Hazari Goly and arrested about 100 suspects. Some were released after questioning. Due to a power outage during the operation, details about the indent were not known", a local Hindu community leader was quoted as saying.

Local media reported that even blank rounds were fired by the police and army during the operation. While some groups demanded a ban on ISKCON in Bangladesh, Hindu groups have demanded such groups apologise for their actions.