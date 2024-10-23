Bangladesh: Fresh Protests Erupt Demanding Removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin

New Delhi: After the former democratically elected leader of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina fled the country, a new government was put in power in the country. But after a recent comment, the protesters have demanded the removal of President Mohammed Shahabuddin from his position.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin recently mentioned that he had not received any document showing that Sheikh Hasina had resigned from her position before leaving the country. This comment has caught the attention of the protesting student organisation Anti Discrimination Student Movement who have taken to the streets once again demanding the removal of the president.

It must be noted that although the new government was recently sworn in after Sheikh Hasina fled the country, the validity of the same comes under question with the comment of the President. If the former prime minister had submitted a resignation, the legitimacy of the new government would not have been questioned, but now with Sheikh Hasina who was elected by the citizens, still alive and not completed her term or not resigned from the position, the current government might not be recognised by the international community.

With the demand for his resignation, the protesters, constituting mainly students have threatened to create another July-like situation in the country which led to massive loss of life and property. The government had also faced massive losses because of the same.