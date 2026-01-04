Bangladesh Seeks Shift of T20 World Cup Matches from India

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s youth and sports adviser Asif Nazrul on Saturday said he had directed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to request that the country’s T20 World Cup league matches be moved to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Nazrul said the decision came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed the IPL franchise to release Rahman, who was bought by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore at last month’s auction in Abu Dhabi.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play four T20 World Cup matches in India — three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.
“I have asked the BCB to explain the entire matter to the ICC,” Nazrul said in a post on his official Facebook page.
He further added that the board should convey that if a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite a valid contract, the national team cannot feel secure travelling there for the World Cup.
Nazrul has also instructed the BCB to formally request the ICC to hold Bangladesh’s World Cup matches in Sri Lanka. In addition, he further said he had asked the information and broadcasting ministry to stop airing the IPL in Bangladesh.
An emergency meeting was held in Dhaka at 9.30 pm on Saturday, following which the BCB decided to write to both the ICC and the BCCI. The board is expected to seek clarity on security arrangements for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin on February 7.
BCB president and former captain Aminul Islam Bulbul has not issued an official statement, but the board is also set to seek a formal explanation from the BCCI on Rahman’s release.
The development has drawn strong reactions from Bangladesh’s political leadership. Adviser on cultural affairs Mostofa Sarwar Farooki termed the incident “despicable” in a Facebook post, saying it had deeply hurt Bangladeshi citizens.