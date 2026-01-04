Media Must Uphold Democracy and Act as Society’s Watchdog: Sonowal

Tinsukia: Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal underscored the media’s role as the fourth pillar of democracy, calling journalists the watchdogs of society and the true representatives of public voice.
Addressing the 17th Central Mid-Term Conference of the Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU) here, Sonowal said the press carries a crucial responsibility in protecting freedom of expression and strengthening democratic values amid a rapidly changing information environment.
"The media has consistently acted as society’s watchdog by safeguarding free speech and ensuring accountability," he added.
Emphasising responsible journalism, Sonowal urged media professionals to uphold truth, credibility and ethical reporting, while resisting misinformation and sensationalism.
The Union minister said journalism should serve as a bridge between the government and the people by highlighting public concerns and promoting social harmony. He also stressed the importance of coordination, dialogue and consensus-building, noting that constructive engagement can help strengthen society.
"Evolving challenges in the profession require journalists to continuously build capacity, maintain professional integrity and adapt to new technologies, while remaining rooted in public interest journalism," he said.
MLAs Sanjay Kishan and Bolin Chetia, senior journalists and other dignitaries were present at the conference.
Earlier, at the Makum LAC, Sonowal attended programmes to lay foundation stones, inaugurate welfare projects and interact with beneficiaries of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship schemes.
He also met local entrepreneurs and acknowledged their role in strengthening the local economy.
He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, development has reached the last mile, ensuring direct benefits to people and encouraging grassroots entrepreneurship.
Later at Panitola, Sonowal inaugurated the newly constructed Senior Citizens’ Office Bhawan, built under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).