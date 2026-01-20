Bangladesh Warns ICC Against Pressure Over 2026 T20 World Cup Participation

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s sports adviser Asif Nazrul has warned the ICC that the country will not give in to pressure over its participation in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
The tournament is scheduled from February 7 to March 8, 2026, but a dispute has emerged after Bangladesh objected to playing its group-stage matches at Indian venues, citing security concerns.
The ICC’s draft schedule places Bangladesh’s matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Speaking to reporters, Nazrul rejected suggestions that Bangladesh could be replaced in the tournament if the disagreement persists.
“We have received no information suggesting that Scotland would replace us. If the ICC gives in to pressure from the Indian cricket board (BCCI) or seeks to impose any unreasonable terms on Bangladesh, we will not agree to such conditions,” he said.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has maintained that its stance is based solely on player safety and not political considerations. The board has formally requested that its matches be shifted to Sri Lanka or that the group composition be adjusted so Bangladesh can play all its fixtures outside India.
However, the ICC is reportedly reluctant to revise the schedule at this stage, with the global event drawing closer.
As per reports, officials believe that there are no compelling grounds to relocate matches already allotted to Indian venues and are cautious about setting a precedent by accommodating last-minute requests from one team.
The situation has led to urgent discussions between the ICC and the BCB to avoid a disruption to the tournament. Bangladesh are currently drawn in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Italy and Nepal, with four of their league matches scheduled to be played in Kolkata and Mumbai.