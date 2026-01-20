Centre Releases Rs 213.9 Cr for Assam Rural Bodies

New Delhi: The Union Government has released Rs 213.9 crore to Assam as the first instalment of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV-FC) Untied Grants for Rural Local Bodies for the financial year 2025–26, an official statement said on Tuesday.
The funds have been disbursed to strengthen grassroots governance and support local development initiatives across the state.
As per the statement, the amount has been released for all 2,192 eligible Gram Panchayats, 182 eligible Block Panchayats and 27 eligible Zilla Parishads in Assam.
The Centre said the release of the grants follows the recommendations of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation), after which the Ministry of Finance authorises the transfer to states.
“The XV Finance Commission grants are released in two instalments every financial year to empower Panchayati Raj Institutions and enable them to address local needs effectively,” the Union Government said.
The Untied Grants can be used by rural local bodies for location-specific requirements under the 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, excluding salaries and establishment-related expenses.
The Centre further clarified that Tied Grants are earmarked for basic services, particularly sanitation and the maintenance of open defecation-free (ODF) status, including solid and liquid waste management, as well as drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.