Bank of India’s Guwahati Zone Celebrates 121st Foundation Day

Guwahati: Today marks the 121st Foundation Day of Bank of India. On the occasion, the Guwahati Zone celebrated the day with a series of events highlighting the bank’s legacy of trust, service and excellence, while promoting sustainability, employee well-being and customer engagement.

The celebrations started with a plantation drive at Beltola School, reflecting the bank’s commitment to creating a greener, healthier and more sustainable future. The measure shows the importance of taking meaningful steps towards environmental conservation and creating a lasting impact for future generations.

On the occasion a health check-up camp was subsequently organised for bank employees as part of the celebrations. The initiative focused on promoting the health and well-being of staff members, recognising their contribution to the institution’s achievements and continued growth.

The celebrations continued with a cake-cutting ceremony at the Zonal Office, celebrating 121 years of the bank’s journey built on trust, dedication, customer service and excellence.

Moreover, customer meet was also organised at the Zonal Office, providing an opportunity for bank employees to interact with customers and express their gratitude to the Bank of India.

The celebrations reflected the institution’s core values of legacy, sustainability, well-being and customer connect, while marking a significant milestone in its 121-year journey of serving customers and communities.