Delhi Violence: Joi Baruah Condemns Death of Chongtham Vikram

Guwahati: Today, musician Joi Baruah has condemned the death of 54-year-old Manipur-origin musician C. Vikram Singh afteran alleged assault in Delhi, describing the incident as “plain-blooded murder” and expressing concern over racial prejudice faced by people from the Northeast.

Speaking at an event marking the birth anniversay of legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika, Baruah said Singh’s death was particularly distressing as it came on a day commemorating one of India’s most celebrated cultural icons.

“This is plain-blooded murder. He asked them to keep their voices down and they killed him,” Baruah said, calling for the strictest possible action against those responsible.

Baruah also raised concerns over what he described as Delhi’s history of racial prejudice towards people from the Northeast. He urged authorities to ensure that such incidents were not repeated. Reflecting on Hazarika’s legacy, Baruah said it was painful to discuss the death of another musician while celebrating the legendary artiste’s contribution to Indian culture.

As per Delhi Police, Singh had an argument with some people in his lane over excessive noise between 6th September and 7th September. The dispute allegedly escalated into a physical altercation. Police said Singh later died in hospital. Seven people have been arrested with the case.