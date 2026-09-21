Late-Night Dhaba Operations, Alleged Illegal Liquor Sales Along Mirza-Bongara Road

Guwahati: Several roadside dhabas near Barkuchi at Bongara Last Gate along the Mirza-Bongara road, under Palasbari Police Station, have come under allegations of operating late into the night and allegedly selling liquor without authorisation.

Around 10 dhabas operate along the Mirza-Bongara stretch, with several establishments allegedly remaining open overnight and failing to adhere to prescribed operating hours and norms for roadside eateries.

People have also alleged that liquor is being sold illegally at some of these establishments. If verified, such activities could raise concerns over public safety, including the risk of drunk driving, road accidents and late-night disturbances along the busy stretch.

Locals have urged the Excise Department, Palasbari Police and the district administration to inspect the establishments, verify their licences and permitted operating hours, and take appropriate action against any violations.

The allegations have not been independently verified. Official inspections and any action by the concerned authorities are awaited.