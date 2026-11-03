Barak Valley : 470 Cartons of Cough Syrup Seized from Sugar-Laden Truck

Guwahati: The Barak Valley Police seized 470 cartons of cough syrup at wee hours of 3rd November, at Balachara Toll Gate on the Silchar–Haflong National Highway . As per report, the cough syrup was allegedly being transported clandestinely in a truck carrying a consignment of sugar. The suspected consignment was intercepted by police during a search operation at the toll gate.

As per sources, a team from Borkhola Police arrested the truck driver and the handyman for their alleged involvement in transporting the consignment. Both of the arrested were later arrested in connection with the seizure.

The seizure has raised concerns over the alleged transportation of cough syrup through the region by concealing it among other goods. Police have initiated further investigation to ascertain the source of the consignment, its intended destination and whether others were involved in the suspected transportation network.

The investigation is currently underway.