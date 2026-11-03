Manipur: N Biren Singh Urges to Regularly Share Biometric Data of Myanmar Immigrants

Guwahati: The former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, today urged the state Home Department to regularly publish updated information on the biometric enrolment of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, stressing that transparency was essential to strengthening public confidence and addressing national security concerns.

His appeal came a day after the Mizoram government reportedly announced that the biometric enrolment of Myanmar refugees sheltering in the state had entered its final phase.

In a post on social media , Singh maintained that the issue should not be viewed through a political lens, but rather as a matter of national security, border protection and the future of the state's people.

He pointed to Mizoram's measures to monitor the influx of immigrants and safeguard its interests, suggesting that Manipur should adopt a similar approach by keeping the public informed about the progress of its biometric data collection exercise.

Singh also urged the Manipur Home Department to regularly disclose details, including the number of people whose identities had been recorded and verified through the process.

"This is not about politics. It is about national security, safeguarding our borders and protecting the future of our people," Singh said in his post.

He added that regular updates would help strengthen public confidence and reaffirm the government's commitment to protecting the state's security and the interests of its indigenous communities.

The issue of undocumented immigration from Myanmar has remained a significant concern in Manipur, particularly amid the ongoing security challenges in the state.

As per report, in August, Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas informed the state Assembly that 24,475 illegal immigrants from Myanmar had been detected in the state so far. Singh's latest remarks have once again brought the issue of biometric identification and the monitoring of undocumented immigrants into focus.