Barak Valley Mini Secretariat Gets New Identity as Assam Secretariat

Silchar: The Assam government has given a new administrative identity to its establishment in Barak Valley, officially renaming the Mini Secretariat, Barak Valley as the Assam Secretariat Barak Valley, Silchar.

The change was formalised through a government notification issued on August 21 and took effect immediately. The move follows the state Cabinet’s approval and is intended to give the Silchar-based administrative centre a more prominent role in governance.

The Barak Valley Secretariat will serve as the operational base for 32 departments out of the Assam government’s total 59 departments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced.

The government’s decision is aimed at making administration more accessible to people in the region while improving coordination and speeding up the implementation of development programmes.

The Cabinet had also cleared the SOPs and operational guidelines for departments functioning from the Silchar-based Secretariat.

Sarma announced the decision after the Cabinet meeting on August 18, saying the existing mini secretariat would henceforth officially function under the name Assam Secretariat, Barak Valley.

With the renaming, the state government is seeking to strengthen the administrative presence of the Assam government in Barak Valley and reduce the need for people and officials from the region to depend entirely on the state capital for administrative matters.

The move is being seen as part of the government’s broader effort to decentralise administration and strengthen governance across different regions of Assam.