Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Barak Valley Secretariat

A Correspondent

Silchar: Maintaining that the Sanatanis of the Barak Valley would send their representatives to the State Assembly in the ensuing election, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the AGP would field candidates in three of the 13 seats in the Barak Valley.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the Barak Valley Secretariat at Srikona near Silchar, Sarma said that the AGP would field candidates in Sonai, South Karimganj and Algapur-Katlicherra. All these three constituencies are Muslim-dominated ones.

The Chief Minister said the seat sharing with the alliance partners would be finalised in Guwahati tonight in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After attending a programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated a number ofture projects for the Barak Valley. Maintaining that all these projects would cost Rs 383 crore, Sarma said a lavish convention centre at Silcoorie near Silchar city, the new building of the Hailakandi Circuit House, and the burn unit in the SMCH had also been inaugurated today.

Apart from these, foundation stones were laid for a new 800-seat auditorium in Patharkandi and also for a new fish market in Silchar.

The inauguration of the Barak Valley Secretariat is a milestone for the entire region, as the people of this part of the state need not further visit Dispur for any department-related issues. Sarma said that ministers, the Chief Secretary and other top bureaucrats would be available in Silchar from now onwards.

The Chief Minister said, “For far too long, a diverse state like Assam has concentrated decision-making, as well as development, in Guwahati. This situation has changed, and over the last five years, one of my key priorities has been to end this mindset.”

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