Barhampur MLA Orders Boundary Demarcation Between Nagaon and Karbi Anglong Within Seven Days

Guwahati: Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami has directed revenue and forest officer to demarcate the disputed boundary between Nagaon and Karbi Anglong districts within seven days, in a bid to resolve the long-standing inter-district boundary dispute.

The directive was issued during today's Goswami's visit to several locations in the Borpani Reserve Forest , accompanied by senior government officials. At the concrete bridge over the Borpani River in Baithalangso, which was previously regarded as the boundary between the two districts, the MLA instructed Kampur Revenue Circle Officer Raji Hlinglenkim Chingchon and Kampur Range Forest Officer Shamim Akhtar to complete the boundary demarcation and install permanent boundary markers within the stipulated timeframe.

Addressing local people , Goswami assured that the Assam Government would ensure the safety and security of members of the Karbi community residing in Nagaon district. He also announced that eligible landless people would be granted land pattas under the state government's welfare initiatives.

The MLA further directed Nagaon Deputy Superintendent of Police Sonmoni Saikia to ensure that no authority from Karbi Anglong forcibly collects taxes, levies or any other charges, including those related to sand mining operations, within the territorial jurisdiction of Nagaon district. He instructed the police administration to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to prevent such incidents while maintaining law and order in the border areas.

The boundary between Nagaon and Karbi Anglong has remained a contentious issue for several years, with overlapping administrative claims leading to periodic tensions. The latest directive is aimed at expediting the demarcation process and resolving the dispute through coordinated administrative action.