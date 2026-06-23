Ancient Stone Artefacts Unearthed in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati: Ancient stone artefacts discovered in the villages of Kuruna Killing and Sarthe Rongphar in Assam's Karbi Anglong district have attracted the attention of the district administration, with plans now underway for their scientific study, documentation and preservation.

Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner Aranyak Saikia, IAS, visited the 2 villages under the Phuloni Revenue Circle on 22nd June to inspect the artefacts and interact with the people who unearthed them. The recovered items reportedly include ancient stone plates and other relics that may hold significant archaeological value.

Speaking during the visit, officers noted that the discoveries could provide valuable insights into the region's ancient settlement patterns, cultural evolution and historical development. The findings are expected to shed light on how communities lived in the area centuries ago.

Located in the foothills of eastern Karbi Anglong, Kuruna Killing and Sarthe Rongphar are indigenous Karbi villages that have witnessed little archaeological exploration. The DC has proposed detailed research and conservation measures to assess the historical significance of the artefacts.

The discoveries have also renewed interest in conducting a broader archaeological survey across Karbi Anglong, a district renowned for its megalithic heritage, monolithic structures and rich oral traditions.