Barpeta: Ferry And Boat Services Closes After 4 PM Due To Bohori Ghat Collision

Guwahati: The Barpeta district administration has restricted all departmental and private ferry and boat services across the district after 4 pm daily after a collision was reported at Bohori Ghat that left 15 people injured.

The order was issued by District Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman Nabadeep Pathak under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. It came into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

The administration cited safety risks during late evening and night hours, including poor visibility, winter fog and other navigational hazards. Ferry operators, lessees and boat owners have been directed to complete their final trips and suspend services by 4 pm. Exceptions will require prior permission from the competent authority.

Operators have also been instructed to ensure that all boats have valid licences and adequate safety equipment. Circle Officers, Inland Water Transport officials and other authorities have been tasked with enforcing the order. Services must also be suspended during heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, poor visibility or official weather warnings. Violations will invite strict action under applicable laws.

The restrictions follow a boat collision at Bohori Ghat under Chenga Revenue Circle. District Commissioner Pathak, accompanied by other officials, visited the site to assess the situation.

Fifteen people sustained minor injuries and received medical attention. No deaths or property damage were reported. Preliminary findings indicated that the private boats involved were operating without valid licences and the required safety measures.