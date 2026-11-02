Man Narrowly Escapes Wild Elephant Attack in Numaligarh

Guwahati: A young man narrowly escaped a wild elephant attack in Miripathar village under Morangi in Numaligarh, Golaghat district, after the animal charged at him and damaged his motorcycle.

The incident reportedly occurred amid a rise in elephant activity and increasing human-elephant conflict in the area. The man managed to flee to safety as the elephant attacked his motorcycle, leaving it damaged.

As per report, the elephant had been agitated after some boys allegedly provoked the animal. Such actions may have further heightened the risk of encounters between people and elephants in the area.

Few days ago a herd of over 80 wild elephants ravaged and trampled acres of ripening sali paddy fields in Miripathar village.

The incident has once again raised concerns among people of Morangi, where encounters between humans and wild elephants have reportedly become increasingly frequent.

The growing conflict has put both local residents and wildlife at risk, highlighting the need for caution when encountering wild elephants. People are urged not to provoke or disturb the animals, as such behaviour can lead to dangerous situations.