Former Ladakh Police Chief Mukesh Singh to Head Manipur Police

Imphal: Senior IPS officer Mukesh Singh arrived in Imphal is set to assume charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Manipur from June 1, marking a key leadership transition in the state's police force amid ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability.

Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer, was received at Imphal airport by senior police officials upon his arrival from New Delhi. He will take over from Rajiv Singh, who has been serving as the state's police chief since June 2023, during one of the most challenging periods in Manipur's recent history marked by prolonged ethnic unrest.

Rajiv Singh, a 1993-batch IPS officer, has been transferred by the Centre and appointed as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat in New Delhi following the completion of his tenure in Manipur.

Before his appointment to Manipur, Mukesh Singh was serving as the Director General of Police in Ladakh. The Centre recently approved his inter-cadre deputation from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre to the Manipur cadre for a period of three years. The appointment was cleared by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

His appointment comes at a crucial juncture for Manipur, which continues to grapple with the aftermath of ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023. Security agencies have been working to maintain law and order, facilitate the return of displaced families and create conditions for lasting peace.

Officials said the new police chief is expected to focus on strengthening security measures, improving coordination among law enforcement agencies and supporting ongoing initiatives aimed at restoring normalcy across the state.

With extensive experience in policing and administration, Mukesh Singh's arrival is being viewed as an important step in the government's efforts to address the security challenges facing Manipur and accelerate the process of peace-building in the conflict-affected state.