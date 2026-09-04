Batadrava Than Devotees Stage Protest on Janmashtami

Guwahati: Today, on the occasion of Janmashtami devotees, Vaishnavas and Aai-Matris of Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, staged a protest, demanding the restoration of the Batadrava police station and raising concerns over security in the area.

The protesters said administrative changes had affected the Batadrava Assembly constituency, development block, Zilla Parishad and Satra Gaon Panchayat. They expressed particular concern over the removal of the police station, which they said played an important role in maintaining law and order and ensuring the security of the historic religious site.

The protesters appealed to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and address their demands. They warned that they would intensify their agitation if their concerns were not resolved.

People of Salaguri and Narowa Satras, along with office-bearers of Batadrava Than, including Namgowa, Gayon-Bayon, Sutradhar, Palideuri, Hatimota and Muktiyar, participated in the protest.

The protesters also raised concerns about the safety of local residents and called for the police station to be restored. They raised slogans urging the Chief Minister to “restore our existence”.