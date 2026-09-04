Shillong: Racer Phoebe Dale Nongrum to Represent India at Asia Auto Gymkhana Championship

Guwahati: A Shillong-based racer Phoebe Dale Nongrum has been selected to represent Team India at Round 2 of the Asia Auto Gymkhana Championship 2026 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, it is schedule to take place from 4th September to 6th September .

Nongrum, a former Formula 4 racer and president of the Meghalaya Motorsports Society, is part of the five-member Indian contingent competing in the international championship.

She became the first female Formula 4 driver from Meghalaya and the Northeast, competing in the JK Tyre Formula 4 Championship with Ahura Racing in 2020 and 2021. She later moved into national rallying and finished runner-up in the women’s category of the Indian National Rally Championship in both 2024 and 2025.

Her participation marks a significant milestone for Meghalaya and the Northeast in international motorsport. The Asia Auto Gymkhana Championship tests drivers on technical courses featuring tight turns, obstacles and precision manoeuvres, requiring speed, vehicle control and consistency.

The 2026 championship began with Round 1 at the Sokol International Circuit. After the Uzbekistan round, subsequent rounds are scheduled to be held in Hong Kong, Thailand, India and Chinese Taipei.