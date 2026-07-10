BCPL and IGGL Join Hands to Expand Natural Gas Infrastructure in Northeast

Guwahati: The Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) and Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) have signed a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen natural gas infrastructure across Northeast India by jointly developing the proposed Duliajan Feeder Pipeline.

The agreement was signed, today at the Lepetkata Complex in Dibrugarh,in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. BCPL was represented by Sitangshu Paul, while Gautam Kumar Das attended on behalf of IGGL.

Under the partnership, the two companies will share the pipeline route for the proposed feeder pipeline, a move expected to make the project more cost-effective and accelerate its implementation. By utilising an existing pipeline corridor, the collaboration will also reduce the need for additional land acquisition, thereby streamlining the development process.

Officials from both organisations described the agreement as a significant step towards building a reliable and integrated natural gas network in the Northeast. They noted that collaborative infrastructure projects are essential to meeting the region's growing energy requirements while improving operational efficiency.

The initiative aligns with the national vision of creating a cleaner, more sustainable energy network and is expected to support industrial growth and economic development across the northeastern states.