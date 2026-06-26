Bengaluru Court Re-Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Actor Prakash Raj

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court has reissued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against multi-lingual actor and social activist Prakash Raj following his repeated failure to appear in court. The legal action stems from an ongoing case alleging that his name illegally figures on four different electoral rolls across three states.

The private complaint, filed by city-based advocate K. Dilip Kumar, alleges that while Raj contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency, he simultaneously held voter registrations in Karnataka (Shantinagar), Telangana (Serilingampally), and two distinct places in Tamil Nadu (Velachery). Under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act 1950, maintaining multiple active voter registrations is a punishable offence.

The court initially took cognisance of the matter in August 2025 and issued a summons through the Commissioner of Police in February 2026. However, officials reported that the actor could not be located, as he had vacated the registered address.

With Raj failing to acknowledge the court proceedings, this marks the third consecutive non-bailable warrant issued against him. The court has directed law enforcement to execute the warrant and has adjourned the matter until the next scheduled hearing on 25 July 2026.