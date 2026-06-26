Assam Scientist Ranked Among World's Top 5% Researchers Develops Breakthrough Waste-Cleaning Technology

Guwahati: A scientist from Assam who is ranked among the top 5% of researchers worldwide according to Global SciRank has led a pioneering study that could help solve one of the world's most pressing environmental challenges—safe and sustainable management of municipal solid waste. Prof. Satya Sundar Bhattacharya of Tezpur University, an elected Fellow of both the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) and the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), has spearheaded a breakthrough research effort demonstrating how naturally occurring bacteria can simultaneously detoxify pollutants, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and transform waste into nutrient-rich resources.

The study, authored by Himadri Mandal, Jimoni Deka, Saptarshijyoti Gogoi, Ratan Chowdhury, Parijat Saikia, Dhriti Sundar Boro, and Prof. Bhattacharya, has been published in the internationally renowned Journal of Cleaner Production, one of the world's most influential and highly cited journals in environmental sustainability, circular economy, waste management, and cleaner production research. Publication in this prestigious journal is widely regarded as a mark of scientific excellence and global relevance. Drawing inspiration from nature, the research team isolated 24 functionally active bacterial strains from earthworm guts, vermicompost, and composting systems before identifying highly resilient microbial communities capable of removing toxic metals, pesticide residues, and pharmaceutical contaminants from municipal waste.

What sets the study apart is its successful validation under real-world conditions. In field-scale trials involving approximately 250 kilograms of municipal waste, the bacterial consortia significantly reduced waste mass and volume, lowered pollutant concentrations, enriched essential plant nutrients, and substantially curtailed methane emissions—one of the most potent greenhouse gases contributing to climate change.

For Prof. Bhattacharya, the achievement represents the culmination of years of relentless scientific pursuit aimed at developing practical, nature-based solutions for environmental challenges. His recognition among the world's top 5% scientists, combined with fellowships of India's two premier science academies, reflects the global impact and sustained excellence of his research career.

The findings are particularly significant for countries such as India, where rapidly growing cities face mounting challenges in managing municipal waste. The technology offers a low-cost, scalable, and environmentally friendly alternative that aligns with national sustainability goals and global efforts to build a circular economy.

"This work demonstrates how nature's own microscopic workforce can help us transform waste from an environmental burden into a valuable resource," the researchers noted.At a time when the world is searching for sustainable solutions to pollution, climate change, and waste management, the study offers a powerful message: some of the most transformative innovations may emerge not from expensive machinery, but from understanding and harnessing the remarkable capabilities of nature itself.