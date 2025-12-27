Better Roads and Bridges Making Travel Easier in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state’s expanding road and bridge network is helping improve daily life by making travel faster and easier across both rural and urban areas.
In a post on social media, the Chief Minister highlighted how improved connectivity is benefiting key sectors such as education, healthcare and business. He said smoother transport links are saving time for people and contributing to overall economic activity in the state.
Sarma noted that the development of modern infrastructure is playing a significant role in improving accessibility and strengthening Assam’s growth, adding that better roads and bridges are having a direct impact on people’s lives.
"Driving Assam forward 🛣️ From villages to cities, our modern roads & bridges are making travel smoother than ever. Education, healthcare, business ~ you name it, everything’s faster, easier and more accessible. The impact: Time saved, lives improved, economy stirred," Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.
Guwahati’s skyline has changed rapidly over the past few years, with flyovers becoming a common sight across the city. With more than 20 flyovers already completed and several others under construction, the city is increasingly being referred to as a “city of flyovers”.
Some of the major structures include the Nilachal Flyover, the longest in Assam, along with key flyovers at VIP Road and Jalukbari. Newer projects at busy junctions such as Rukminigaon and Ganeshguri have also been added in an effort to tackle chronic traffic congestion.
The city continues to expand its infrastructure network, with new flyovers being opened at regular intervals. One of the recent additions was Bhagadatta Flyover-2, which was inaugurated in August 2025, further strengthening connectivity across the city.