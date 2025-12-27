Mass Resignation by UPPL Leaders in Bijni Amidst Concerns Over ST Status

Bijni: In a major political tussle that has been witnessed within the Bijni district, around 50 leaders and workers of the Koch-Rajbongsi community have collectively resigned from their membership within the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). The resignation was formally announced during a press conference that was held at Sialmari Sangha located at Bijni, where the senior leaders addressed the matter, addressing the underlying issues.

The mass resignation took place due to the discontent of the party leaders about the manner in which the leadership of the political party handled the long-pending demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status of the Koch-Rajbongshi community, along with five other communities. The leaders resigned due to the lack of effective action and commitment on the part of the UPPL leadership, led by the president and the ex-Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief, Pramod Boro.