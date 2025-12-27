Mass Resignation by UPPL Leaders in Bijni Amidst Concerns Over ST Status

Bijni: In a major political tussle that has been witnessed within the Bijni district, around 50 leaders and workers of the Koch-Rajbongsi community have collectively resigned from their membership within the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). The resignation was formally announced during a press conference that was held at Sialmari Sangha located at Bijni, where the senior leaders addressed the matter, addressing the underlying issues.
The mass resignation took place due to the discontent of the party leaders about the manner in which the leadership of the political party handled the long-pending demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status of the Koch-Rajbongshi community, along with five other communities. The leaders resigned due to the lack of effective action and commitment on the part of the UPPL leadership, led by the president and the ex-Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief, Pramod Boro.
Several key party functionaries of the Bijni district unit have resigned from the party, including Bijni district UPPL General Secretary (Organisation) Amar Ray, OBC Cell President Parameswar Ray, Vice-President Dhananjay Ray, and Organisational Secretary Ananta Ray. Moreover, the Manas Serfang Block UPPL General Secretary Simanta Barman and Thuribari Block UPPL Organisational Secretary Dibakar Ray have resigned from their respective positions.
In addition, the Barobazar Primary UPPL Vice-Presidents Jagmohan Ray and Bhaktiram Ray, as well as the UPPL BTC Development Council President Jogen Chandra Ray, were some of the important leaders who left the party. In total, approximately 50 leaders and workers from the Koch-Rajbongshi community from different organisational levels in the Bijni district unit left the UPPL.
Addressing the media, the senior leaders made it clear that their decision was driven by frustration and betrayal. They further claimed that despite repeated assurances, the leadership has failed to make tangible progress on the central issues.
The leaders also emphasised that the demand for Schedule Tribe status is one of the crucial concerns for their community, as political accountability is fundamental to address such sensitive issues. While they did not immediately disclose or outline their forthcoming political strategy, the resigning members stressed that their collective decision was reached after careful consideration.
The mass resignation is anticipated to create major political implications in Bijni district, especially in view of the forthcoming elections, as it portrays the increasing discontent among party members as well as the significance of issues related to communities in political parties.