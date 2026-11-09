BGP Delegation Meets Assam CM, Donates Rs 2.34 Lakh to CMRF for Flood Relief in Sivasagar

Guwahati: A delegation of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP), Assam State Committee, led by its Chief Advisor and Immediate former President, Shri Amar Adhikari, called on the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam at Lokseva Bhawan, the Chief Minister’s Office at the Assam Secretariat, Guwahati, on 5th November. The delegation was accompanied by BGP National President Shri Nityananda Upadhyay and National General Secretary (Administration) Shri Nanda Kirati Dewan, who also serves as the Chief Spokesperson of the BGP Assam State Committee.

The delegation held an elaborate discussion with the Chief Minister regarding the memorandum submitted by the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh seeking recognition of the Gorkha community of Assam as Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFDs) under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a patient hearing to the delegation and informed them that the Government of Assam had already undertaken the necessary steps within its jurisdiction following the receipt of the memorandum submitted by the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh through email last year. He stated that the matter now rests with the Government of India, particularly concerning the appropriate nomenclature and the consideration of Gorkhas under the category of Other Traditional Forest Dwellers or forest-dependent communities. He further clarified that the State Government could consider the matter further based on the relevant directions and legal provisions received from the Government of India.

In this regard, the Chief Minister advised the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh to pursue the matter with the Central Government for appropriate consideration and necessary action. Speaking to this correspondent, Nanda Kirati Dewan stated that the historical association of the Gorkha community with forests in Assam formed the basis of its demand for recognition under the Forest Rights Act.

“Gorkhas, who were historically identified as Nepali graziers and cultivators, constituted a forest-dependent community and were accorded the status of Special Protected Class under Chapter X of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulations, 1886. Even today, the descendants continue to reside in Reserve Forests and Forest Villages and remain dependent on forest resources for their livelihood. Therefore, the legitimate rights of eligible Gorkhas residing in such areas, including entitlement to Forest Rights Certificates (FRCs), must be considered in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006,” Dewan stated.

He further said that the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh had initiated the process and was committed to pursuing the matter to its logical conclusion through representations and interventions at all appropriate levels of governance.

“Following the advice of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, the BGP will approach Member of Parliament Shri Raju Bista to draw the attention of the concerned Ministry of the Government of India and seek an appropriate Office Memorandum regarding the recognition of Gorkhas as Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFDs),” Dewan added.

During the meeting, the BGP delegation presented the Chief Minister with traditional and indigenous ceremonial gifts, including a Gorkhali Yakthung Ningkhuk, a traditionally woven indigenous ceremonial scarf; Silam Sakma, a traditional badge; a Gorkha Khukuri; a traditional Gorkha floral-patterned cap; a BGP Silver Jubilee Scarf; and the Silver Jubilee Special Issue of Raithaney, the official mouthpiece of the BGP Assam State Committee.

The Silver Jubilee Special Issue of Raithaney was edited by the then General Secretary Nanda Kirati Dewan and published by the Gorkha Development Council (GDC), Government of Assam. The publication represents a significant initiative towards documenting the cultural identity, heritage, history, and social contributions of the Gorkha community in Assam.

In a significant humanitarian gesture, the delegation also handed over a cheque amounting to Rs 2,34,567 to the Chief Minister as a contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The contribution, made on behalf of the Gorkha community of Assam through the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, Assam State Committee, is intended to provide assistance to flood-affected families in the Bihubar area of Sivasagar district and support the Government of Assam’s ongoing relief and rehabilitation initiatives.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, Assam State Committee, to extending humanitarian assistance to communities affected by natural calamities while continuing constructive engagement with the Government of Assam and the Government of India for the recognition, protection, and safeguarding of the legitimate rights, cultural identity, and heritage of the Gorkha community in Assam.