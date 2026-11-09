CM Sarma Vows to Accelerate File Disposal at Field-Level Offices for Transparent Governance

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Citing the e-office audit report, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed today that the state secretariat disposed of 22,750 files since August 15, 2026. With this disposal of files, he said that it has reduced the number of files by 17.9 per cent in the secretariat.

The Chief Minister wrote in his social media handle, “The e-office system has given a new momentum to making the administration more dynamic, transparent, and accountable to the public. The steps taken by our state government to reduce the pile of files and complete every task on time have already started showing positive results. Now, this campaign will no longer be limited to the secretariat. By expanding it to field-level offices as well, we will move forward to ensure speed and efficiency at every level of the administration.”

Common people, on the other hand, allege that the movement of land-related files in the revenue circle offices has been sluggish even as they apply through the online mode. The slow movement of files makes applicants go to the circle offices to meet circle officers, mandals, and others personally. In some cases, the officials concerned respond to the applicants and sometimes do not.

The situation is no different in the directorate offices, where some common people have to face delays in the movement of files.

However, the common people remain hopeful that the chief minister will take action at the field-level administration to ensure timely file disposals, as said.

Also Read: Tale of two bridges as Dhubri-Phulbari project advances, Jogighopa lags