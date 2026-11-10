Bhalukpong: Tension Erupts at Assam-Arunachal Border After Alleged Assault on Local Man

Guwahati : Tension prevailed at Bhalukpong along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on the night of 9th November, after an alleged assault on a man from Assam, which resulted in gathering of people from two communities near the border check gate.

As per reports, the alleged assault took place amid an ongoing dispute between two communities in Arunachal Pradesh. Tensions escalated after a man from Bhalukpong was allegedly assaulted by an another man from Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in anger and disappointed on the Assam side.

After the alleged assault , a large group of people gathered on both sides of the Bhalukpong check gate, creating a tense atmosphere in the area. Members of the Bodo community assembled on the Assam side, while members of the Nyishi community gathered on the Arunachal Pradesh side. Representatives and members of the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) and the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) were also present at the site.

Protesting the alleged assault, people from the Assam side staged a road blockade for several hours, disrupting vehicular movement along the route. The situation was later brought under control after the intervention of Assam Police and Arunachal Pradesh Police, along with discussions between the concerned parties. The matter was reportedly resolved peacefully, the blockade was lifted and normal traffic movement resumed.

Although the immediate situation was brought under control without further escalation, tension reportedly continued in the border area.

People near the border area,have urged the police and security forces of both states to remain vigilant to prevent further confrontations and ensure peace in the region.