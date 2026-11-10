Oxford University Returns Ancestral Remains of 39 Naga People After More Than a Century

Guwahati: The University of Oxford has returned the ancestral remains of 39 members of the Naga community, which had been held at its Pitt Rivers Museum for more than 100 years, marking a significant step towards addressing the legacy of colonial-era collections of human remains.

The remains were formally handed over to the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) and the Naga Tribe Hoho at a ceremony held at the museum on 9th November . As per an FNR statement issued on 10th November , the remains have since been moved from Oxford and will be transported to Nagaland.

The transfer of title document was signed by Pitt Rivers Museum Director Professor Laura Van Broekhoven and FNR representative Rev Dr Wati Aier, in the presence of FNR representative Visier Sanyu and Naga Tribe Hoho representative Thejao Vihienuo.

University of Oxford Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey described the repatriation as a historic moment, highlighting its significance for reconciliation, healing and peace.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to provide the ancestral remains with a common burial place at Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima. The park's management committee has earmarked a designated site for the purpose.

Committee convenor Vipopal Kintsi said a prayer service had recently been held to mark the beginning of preparations. He said the proposed burial would offer a shared resting place for the ancestors while promoting healing, reconciliation and unity among the Naga people.

The initiative is also expected to reinforce a collective Naga identity beyond historical and tribal divisions.