'Bigg Boss 20' Is Officially Announced, Creators Also Unveil New Eye Logo

Guwahati: The makers of Bigg Boss have officially declared the eagerly awaited 20th season of India's most popular reality show, bringing joy amongst viewers nationwide. This new season will be available on JioHotstar and will be broadcast on COLORS with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan hosting.

The creators made the first official announcement of Bigg Boss season 20 by presenting a new look of the show's iconic eye logo ahead of the show's launch on Monday. The new eye, the production team says, represents a new beginning for the reality show, and a testament to its extraordinary 20-year history.

The new logo has been inspired by the Bigg Boss house idea which means as the day goes on the contestants will be disclosing their various sides. Its layers are symbolic of the shifting dynamics within, as friendships, rivalries and alliances continuously developed and changed. The colours used in the logo are vibrant, symbolizing the diverse emotions and connections that make up the contestants' journey.

The updated logo carries a message that the season will be full of surprises, with any move potentially changing a contestant's destiny, the makers said. There's also a metallic gold wordmark to celebrate the 20th season milestone.

The makers have announced that Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 will go live soon on JioHotstar and COLORS, but the exact time and the list of contestants are yet to be revealed.