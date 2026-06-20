Delhi HC adjourns hearing on Salman Khan’s plea against release of ‘Kala Hiran’ till July 1

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s plea seeking to restrain the release of the proposed film “Kala Hiran”, without granting any interim relief at this stage.

A vacation Bench of Justice Madhu Jain directed that a complete copy of the plaint and accompanying documents be supplied to the respondent filmmaker and listed the matter for hearing on July 1.

During the hearing, Salman Khan’s counsel, advocate Nizam Pasha, submitted that the film is purportedly based on the actor’s life and has been produced without his consent.

While pressing for interim relief, Pasha also informed the high court that the poster and trailer of the film had already been released, though the release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

Opposing the plea for urgent relief, counsel appearing for the filmmakers submitted that they had not been served the complete set of documents in the case.

“On Wednesday, they served me only a copy of the application, not the plaint,” the counsel argued, adding that the filmmakers were receiving death threats over the project and that an FIR had already been lodged.

After hearing the parties, the Delhi High Court directed Salman Khan to furnish the complete set of documents, including the plaint, to the respondent and fixed the matter for arguments on July 1. Shortly thereafter, the actor’s counsel mentioned the matter again and contended that the filmmakers had already been served, seeking an earlier hearing date.

However, Justice Jain observed that the matter had already been listed in July and declined to advance the hearing. (IANS)

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