Indian Army Organises Ex-Servicemen Rally 2026 in Manipur’s Senapati

Guwahati: The Indian Army organised the Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Rally 2026 at Karong Ground in Senapati on March 6 as part of its continued commitment towards the welfare and well-being of veterans.
As per an official statement, the rally, conducted by the Spear Corps, brought together veterans of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, serving as a comprehensive outreach platform for Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris and their families from across the region.
The event was graced by Abhijit S Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps, who attended as the Chief Guest. Shubhankar Basu, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding Red Shield Division, was also present on the occasion.
Their presence reaffirmed the Army’s enduring bond with its former soldiers and their dependents.
The statement further said that a total of 850 attendees participated in the rally, including 325 Army Ex-Servicemen and 230 Assam Rifles Ex-Servicemen.
“The gathering also included 153 widows and 142 dependents, among whom were 13 Veer Naris and two Veer Mata, reflecting the wide outreach and strong participation from the veteran community,” the statement added.
The rally, themed “Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future,” provided a single-window platform to address grievances, facilitate access to welfare and administrative services, and further strengthen the relationship between the Army and its veterans.
The programme included interaction sessions with senior officers, awareness briefings on various welfare schemes, cultural performances by local Manipuri artists, community engagement activities and felicitation of distinguished veterans, Veer Naris and families in recognition of their contributions.
Several facilities were made available at the venue, including grievance redressal cells, a medical camp, SPARSH and ECHS assistance counters, Rajya and Zila Sainik Board desks, PCDA (Guwahati), ARO support and CSD services. Assistance was also provided by leading banks such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and IDBI Bank to help veterans access financial services.
Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris and their families participated enthusiastically and availed themselves of the services provided. The successful conduct of the rally underscored the Indian Army’s respect for its veterans and reaffirmed its commitment to honouring their service and sacrifice.