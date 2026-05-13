Bihu Function Attack in Jamugurihat Claims Second Life; Locals Torch Houses, Block Roads in Protest

In a shocking incident at a Bihu function in the Rampur Hatinga area of Jamugurihat on May 10, a man was allegedly hacked to death with a machete, while another was critically injured in the same attack and later succumbed to his injuries, raising the death toll to two.

According to reports, the violence erupted when Jaykanta Barman of Keranipam allegedly launched a sudden attack with a sharp weapon during the cultural event. Lila Baruah died on the spot, while Rakesh Sharma, who reportedly tried to intervene, suffered grievous injuries. Sharma was hospitalised at GNRC Hospital in Guwahati, where he passed away last night.

Following the incident, tension escalated sharply in the area. Angry locals allegedly set fire to the accused’s residence in Keranipam and also vandalised and torched the house of his elder sister in Rampur Hatinga. Protesters further blocked roads in Rangachakua, demanding swift justice and strict punishment for those involved.

Police and magistrates rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the double murder case. The accused, Jaykanta Barman, was arrested late Sunday night and has since been remanded to Tezpur jail.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, MLA Padma Hazarika visited Rangachakua and strongly condemned the killing. He said that the accused involved in the brutal murder must be given the strictest punishment under the law and that no offender will be spared under any circumstances.