Meghalaya Government Pushes Phased Redevelopment of Tura, Projects Worth ₹1,928 Crore Reviewed

In a high-level meeting held in Shillong on May 12, the Meghalaya government, led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and attended by Cabinet Ministers Timothy D. Shira and Sanbor Shullai, reviewed the ambitious ongoing redevelopment plan for Tura town.

According to officials, ongoing projects worth over Rs 1,331 crore were discussed, including the Tura Integrated Administrative Complex, which is expected to be completed in phases starting September 2027. Major infrastructure projects such as the P.A. Sangma Sports Complex (West Stand), Pa Togan Sangma Track & Field Stadium, and Tura Technology Park were also reviewed.

Other works in progress include beautification of Tura Bazaar, construction of a Convention Centre, development of the Pelga Tourist Circuit and Hospitality Complex, a Working Women’s Hostel, heliport facilities, and the Tura Water Supply Scheme. The redevelopment of the Polo Orchid Hotel is also expected to begin shortly.

Projects worth Rs 242.74 crore, which are ready for tender, were also reviewed. These include redevelopment of Najing Bazaar, a multi-level parking and cinema complex at SMELC, Tura City Park, an Active Ageing Centre, a Kids Zone at Araimile, and the Tura Promenade.

In addition, proposed works include a Chief Minister’s Youth Centre, renovation of the Circuit House, a commercial complex, improved street lighting, and sports infrastructure at Kendriya Vidyalaya. Projects at the conceptual stage, estimated at Rs 155 crore, were also discussed, including affordable housing and an archery complex.

Overall, the redevelopment plan for Tura is estimated at Rs 1,928 crore. The Chief Minister emphasised the timely execution of projects and stronger inter-departmental coordination to ensure smooth implementation across all phases